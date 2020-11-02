Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Declines By 25.7%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $6,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.37 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EVFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

