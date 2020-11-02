Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Rises By 16.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,689,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 12,652,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,492.4 days.

CICOF opened at $0.64 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CICOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

