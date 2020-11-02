Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Decreases By 24.2%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 316.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Charter Hall Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

CTOUF stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.