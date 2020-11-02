Short Interest in CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Increases By 16.7%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of CRVW stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. CareView Communications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
About CareView Communications
