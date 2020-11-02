Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Increases By 26.8%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 693,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

