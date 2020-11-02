Short Interest in Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Decreases By 25.0%

Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TEUFF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Box Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

