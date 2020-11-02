Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Grows By 25.1%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

