Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,627 shares of company stock worth $24,068,106. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.