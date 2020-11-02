Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 25.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after acquiring an additional 841,778 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $77,039,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in SEA by 2,344.8% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 569,153 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 545,873 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $58,497,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $55,756,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $157.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

