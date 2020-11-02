Scotiabank Boosts First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$38.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.75 and a 1 year high of C$44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.