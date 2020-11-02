SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.13% of SciPlay worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 241,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPL. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SCPL opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

