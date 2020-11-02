Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Santos stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Santos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

