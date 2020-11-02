Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66, Zacks reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%.

Shares of SAL opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.