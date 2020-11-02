RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.31 ($41.54).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €31.79 ($37.40) on Friday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

