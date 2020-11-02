Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.44 million, a P/E ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $2,450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

