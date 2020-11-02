Ruff Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $303,620.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Ruff has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $303,620.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruff has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00081874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00213682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.01213614 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

