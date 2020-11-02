Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $142.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Royal Gold stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 119.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

