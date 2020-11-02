Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,737.44 ($22.70).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 960.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,161.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -35.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.