Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price to $36.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 261,986 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

