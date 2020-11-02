Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

Shares of FM opened at C$15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.