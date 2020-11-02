Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of NET stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion and a PE ratio of -79.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,346 shares of company stock worth $107,297,967 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Partners Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

