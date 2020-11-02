Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$114.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of CCA opened at C$92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$87.57 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

