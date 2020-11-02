Roth Capital Raises Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $133.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $77.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of TPTX opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

