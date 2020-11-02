Roth Capital Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

TACT opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.25.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

