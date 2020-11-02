Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.