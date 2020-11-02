Rock Creek Group LP Buys 849 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

