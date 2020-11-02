Reviewing Visteon (VC) and Its Peers

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is one of 54 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Visteon to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Visteon Competitors -2.57% -99.17% -0.11%

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion $70.00 million 32.36 Visteon Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.29

Visteon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Visteon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Visteon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visteon Competitors 732 2285 2427 124 2.35

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.85%. Given Visteon’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Visteon competitors beat Visteon on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

