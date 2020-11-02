Reviewing RumbleON (RMBL) and Its Competitors

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RumbleON to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RumbleON and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON Competitors 454 1489 2160 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 92.31%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 7.61%. Given RumbleON’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.12% -100.47% -9.93%

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -1.07 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 20.87

RumbleON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RumbleON rivals beat RumbleON on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

