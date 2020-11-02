Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

