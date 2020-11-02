Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

Shares of RCII opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

