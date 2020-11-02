REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $181.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.