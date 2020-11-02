RealTract Reaches Market Capitalization of $404,862.17 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. RealTract has a total market cap of $404,862.17 and $427.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. During the last week, RealTract has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00081621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00213917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.01206300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

