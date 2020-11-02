RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter.

RNWK stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

