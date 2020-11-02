Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 455,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

NYSE RTX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.