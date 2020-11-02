Raymond James Trims Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Target Price to $78.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

