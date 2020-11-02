Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

FM opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of -25.95. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.