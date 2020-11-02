Raymond James Reiterates “C$9.00” Price Target for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.90.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$8.05 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.70%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$783,020. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.