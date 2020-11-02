Raymond James Raises Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $14.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.
ABR opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.10 and a quick ratio of 18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.81. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.
