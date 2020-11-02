Raymond James Raises Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $14.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

ABR opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.10 and a quick ratio of 18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.81. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

