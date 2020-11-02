Raymond James Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $32.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Axos Financial by 300.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

