Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter.

QRTEB stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

