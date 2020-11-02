Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

