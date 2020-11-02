QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

QNST opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,193.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 146,297 shares of company stock worth $2,486,285 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 42.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in QuinStreet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 556,311 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 51.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

