Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

