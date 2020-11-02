Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Quálitas Controladora stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Quálitas Controladora has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.59.
About Quálitas Controladora
