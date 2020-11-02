QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM opened at $123.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.