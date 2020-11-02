Qredit Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $216,963.29 and $3,051.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002629 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000097 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001298 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000559 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

