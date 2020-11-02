Pure Trading 49.3% Lower This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00493291 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003924 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00039358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003456 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.01306555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

