Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.50 EPS.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

