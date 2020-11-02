Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after acquiring an additional 183,446 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.15 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

