Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRU stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

